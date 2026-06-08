Receiving dividend? Know its tax implications

<p>The Indian corporate sector is entering a crucial period of the calendar year, June through September. During this period, listed and unlisted companies will hold their Board Meetings and Annual General Meetings to approve and adopt financials and declare final dividends for the financial year ended March 2026. For instance, Infosys Limited’s Board of Directors recommended the final dividend of Rs 25 per equity share in its meeting on April 23, 2026. Subsequently, it issued mandatory newspaper advertisements stating its upcoming AGM date, the submission of tax forms, record date, final dividend, and other related issues. Let us look at the tax implications on dividend recipients, along with other changes: </p>.<p>In simple terms, dividend is an equitable share of surplus profits among a group of people. It is a payout made by a company to its shareholders from its profits or accumulated earnings. Sources of dividends can be a domestic or foreign company equity, mutual funds, GDRs, and REITs/InVITs. Based on timing, interim, declared during the financial year and final one, after the relevant financial year ended.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Tax on Dividend: Resident shareholders</p>.<p>Income by way of dividend received on or after April 1, 2020, is taxable in the hands of shareholders under the head ‘Income from other sources’. Since the company was liable to pay ‘Dividend Distribution Tax’ or ‘DDT’ known then, shareholders were exempted from paying tax. Now, though there is <br />no different tax treatment, dividend income is just taxable <br />at the applicable tax rates.</p>.<p>As per the Income Tax Act, 2025, the dividend-distributing company is obligated to deduct applicable taxes at the time of making the payment of the final dividend itself, in the form of TDS. For resident shareholders, the prevailing rate of TDS is 10%, provided he/she has submitted an active PAN, and 20% if not provided or having it. Even those whose PAN is invalid/inoperative will attract a higher rate of TDS.</p>.<p>As an exception, no TDS shall be deducted under two circumstances. They are, if the total dividend to be received by a shareholder during the tax year 2026-27 does not exceed Rs 10,000. Secondly, if a shareholder had submitted a duly-filled self-declaration in Form 121, replaced with the erstwhile Form 15G and Form 15H, due to his/her estimated total income for the tax year 2026-27 likely to be ‘nil’ and ‘does not want‘ tax to be deducted. </p>.<p>In addition, advance tax provisions will also be applicable if the total tax liability of the taxpayer is more than Rs 10,000 in a given financial year. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Tax on Dividend: <br />Non-Resident shareholders</p>.<p>In the case of non-resident shareholders, dividend receipts are subject to the withholding tax at 20%-plus-applicable surcharge and cess. However, he/she may explore if his/her home country has a tax treaty arrangement with the Indian government to avail tax treaty benefits, if any. For instance, India-Germany’s double taxation avoidance agreement allows for a lower TDS on dividend income. Thus, a German resident holding Infosys shares can avail the said tax benefit at 10%, instead of 20%. The Income Tax Act, 2025 (the erstwhile Income Tax Act, 1961) has authorised the Centre to enter into such arrangements with other tax jurisdictions.</p>.<p>As of 2025, India has active 90-plus tax treaties on income and capital. The key objectives are to grant tax relief, prevent tax avoidance and evasion, avail tax credit in the home country or vice-versa, and others.</p>.<p>If a non-resident shareholder does not possess PAN, he/she is required to submit a bunch of declarations and information mandated by the Income Tax Act, 2025, the Income Tax Rules, 2026, and respective DTAA/MLI, including a copy of the tax residency certificate for the tax year 2026-27 obtained from his/her home country’s tax authorities, duly filled Form 41 for availing tax treaty benefit obtained from the Indian tax authorities through online, self-declarations of having no permanent establishment (PE) in India, beneficial ownership of equity shares, and fulfilling all conditions of applicable tax treaty to claim benefit. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Union Budget 2026</p>.<p>A shareholder was allowed to claim interest expenditure from dividend income up to 20% of the total dividend income till March 31, 2026. The Union Budget presented last February has removed that benefit, and the gross dividend amount received will be taxable with effect from April 1, 2026.</p>.<p>Due to constant changes in tax, legal and regulatory aspects, a shareholder is not only expected to keep abreast of all those changes, but also to strictly adhere to them.</p>