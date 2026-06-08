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Receiving dividend? Know its tax implications

As of 2025, India has active 90-plus tax treaties on income and capital. The key objectives are to grant tax relief, prevent tax avoidance and evasion, avail tax credit in the home country or vice-versa, and others.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 22:28 IST
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Prabhakar K S Founder &amp; CEO, Shree Tax Chambers
Prabhakar K S Founder & CEO, Shree Tax Chambers
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Published 07 June 2026, 22:28 IST
Business NewsTaxincomeDividend

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