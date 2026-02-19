<p>New Delhi: India has successfully achieved the Guinness World Records title for the “Most pledges received for an AI responsibility campaign in 24 hours”, Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference here, he said as many as 250,946 <br>valid pledges were received during the 24-hour period.</p>.<p>The nationwide AI Responsibility Pledge campaign, launched under the IndiaAI Mission in collaboration with Intel India on February 16, sought to mobilise citizens across the country to commit to the ethical, inclusive, and responsible use of Artificial Intelligence. </p><p>The primary idea behind the pledge was to reflect on data privacy, accountability, transparency, and combating misinformation through scenario-based questions.</p>.<p>The pledge is to encourage students to use AI as a tool for the good of society.</p>.<p>Vaishnaw highlighted that the record-setting participation — far-exceeding the initial target of 5,000 pledges — reflects strong public engagement and growing awareness around responsible AI adoption. </p>