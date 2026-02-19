Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Record 2.5L AI responsibility pledges logged in 24 hours

Vaishnaw highlighted that the record-setting participation — far-exceeding the initial target of 5,000 pledges — reflects strong public engagement and growing awareness around responsible AI adoption.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 23:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 23:45 IST
Ashwini VaishnawBusiness NewsAI

Follow us on :

Follow Us