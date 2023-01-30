Redefine affordable housing to market dynamics: New realty ask

For all the support offered by the government, since 2015, to affordable housing, the demand for it seems to have dwindled. In 2022, both demand and supply of this category of homes was at a record low, according to a new survey tabled by Anarock Property Consultant Pvt Ltd. Today, the realty sector is looking to Union Budget 2023 for new initiatives to revive the segment.

The survey found, in 2022, only 26 per cent of prospective property buyers in select top seven cities, interested in purchasing houses priced below Rs 40 lakh. This count was 39 per cent in 2018, the report highlighted.

Conforming to market dynamics, falling demand has impacted supply levels too. Reduced by half, only 20 per cent, of the 3.58 lakh housing units launched in the top seven cities in 2022, fell in the affordable housing bracket. The segment’s share in the 1.95 lakh units introduced in 2018 was 40 per cent. The onus of sustaining the residential realty market has evidently fallen on mid and premium housing.

The genesis

The Covid-19 pandemic hit the purchasing power of lower income groups more severely, compelling many to step away from their home buying aspirations, the report pointed out.

Simultaneously, “the demand revival we have seen post-pandemic was primarily for larger homes, which can accommodate work from home needs and e-schooling,” said Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock Group.

Puri also drew attention to an aberration. While the metric of 60 square metres is appropriate for affordable housing benefits, the blanket price band of up to Rs 45 lakh is not aligned to market reality in most major cities, he reckoned.

“Rs 45 lakh or below is far too low in a city like Mumbai, where it should be increased to Rs 85 lakh or more,” explained Puri, adding that in other major cities too the price band should be increased to Rs 60-65 lakh.

The report pointed out that it was the government’s intervention since 2015, that lent the segment some respectability, both for buyers and developers. Incentives offered included 50 per cent additional floor area ratio (FAR), concessional loan at priority sector lending rate and tax reliefs at par with affordable housing to private/ public entities to develop affordable rental housing complexes (ARHCs) on their vacant land for 25 years.

But, now to spur demand and incentivise real estate developers further, Puri batted for a revision of price bandwidths for homes that qualify as affordable housing aligned to the market dynamics of different cities, in the forthcoming Union Budget.

“More tax sops for housing end-users and investors for affordable housing would also boost demand,” he said and added, “The current tax rebate of Rs 2 lakh on housing loan interest under Section 24 of the Income Tax Act must be increased to at least Rs 5 lakh.”