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Refund delays, ITC disputes among key industry concerns in GST, shows Deloitte survey

The survey, conducted among 1,096 business leaders across eight industries, including MSMEs, underlined the need for focused reforms in the country’s indirect tax system.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 23:22 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 23:22 IST
Business NewsIndiaGST

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