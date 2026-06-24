Refund delays, ITC disputes among key industry concerns in GST, shows Deloitte survey

<p> New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) system has achieved near-universal acceptance with over 99% of businesses reporting positive and neutral sentiment. However, a substantial number continue to seek greater clarity on tax interpretations, faster refunds, streamlined audits and improved working capital efficiency, as per an industry survey conducted by Deloitte.</p>.<p>The survey, conducted among 1,096 business leaders across eight industries, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/msme">MSME</a>s, underlined the need for focused reforms in the country’s indirect tax system. </p>.<p>The key industry expectations include the need to resolve interpretational ambiguities (87%) by the GST Council, improve working capital through streamlined refunds and credit utilisation (67%), address input tax credit (ITC) disputes (57%) and implement a unified and harmonised audit process (61%), with greater audit consistency and compliance simplification through centralised and technology-led reforms.</p>.GST collection slips to Rs 1.94 lakh crore in May.<p>“As GST enters its next phase of evolution, it is an opportune moment to address the top policy area of the survey, i.e., working capital concerns, such as expanding the scope of the inverted duty structure refund formula to include input services and capital goods,” said Mahesh Jaising, Partner and Leader, Indirect Tax, Deloitte India.</p>.<p>“This is particularly in the backdrop of pro-consumer rate reductions in sectors such as pharma, food processing, EVs and certain consumer goods, where substantial credit accumulation is being experienced,” he said.</p>.<p>Industry hopes for some of these recommendations to be considered in the next <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gst">GST</a> Council meeting and also hopes for regular GST Council meetings thereafter, such that topical issues are addressed soon/ periodically, Jaising added.</p>.<p>MSMEs increasingly favour quarterly GST return filing, with support rising from 12% in 2023 to 67% in 2026, Deloitte noted.</p>