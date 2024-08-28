Regulatory vacuum in gaming sector, says report

Bengaluru: Even with an estimated 425 million gamers and an increasing consumption of gaming content, India currently lacks a standardised age-rating framework unlike other digital content sectors such as Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms and frameworks in other nations and regions, according to a white paper released by The All-India Game Developers’ Forum (AIGDF) in partnership with the Indian Governance and Policy Project (IGAP), on Tuesday.
Roland Landers, spokesperson, AIGDF said, “The gaming industry will continue to have the fastest growth in the media and entertainment sector over the next few years, and a substantial chunk of this growth will come from the free-to-play segment. We’ve recently seen proposals for time and spending limits, and previously there have even been bans. While the intent to protect is clear, these measures often feel like ad-hoc, knee-jerk reactions that could stifle the industry’s potential rather than nurture it.”
The report aims to highlight the need for a structured age and content rating system tailored to the unique cultural and regulatory landscape of India’s rapidly expanding gaming industry.
