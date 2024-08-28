Regulatory vacuum in gaming sector, says report

Roland Landers, spokesperson, AIGDF said, “The gaming industry will continue to have the fastest growth in the media and entertainment sector over the next few years, and a substantial chunk of this growth will come from the free-to-play segment. We’ve recently seen proposals for time and spending limits, and previously there have even been bans. While the intent to protect is clear, these measures often feel like ad-hoc, knee-jerk reactions that could stifle the industry’s potential rather than nurture it.”