Reliance buys 2 mn bbls extra Saudi oil for loading

Reliance buys 2 million barrels extra Saudi oil for April loading: trade sources

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 12 2020, 15:27pm ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2020, 15:27pm ist
The logo of Reliance Industries is pictured in a stall. (Credit: Reuters)

India's Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world's biggest refining complex, has bought 2 million barrels of additional Saudi oil in a very large crude carrier for loading in April, trade sources said on Thursday.

No immediate comment was available from Reliance.

State-run Saudi Aramco, the world's top oil exporter, has slashed its selling price for April and announced plans to raise output to a record 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd).

It was not immediately clear which crude Reliance will replace with the additional Saudi barrels. The refiner, one of the biggest buyers of Venezuelan oil, is preparing to wind down purchases from the Latin American nation from April under pressure from U.S. sanctions.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Reliance Industry
Reliance
Aramco
Oil Marketing Companies
Oil Tankers
Oil
Comments (+)
 