Reliance Foundation launched five missions to fight Covid-19, says Nita Ambani at RIL AGM

Reliance Foundation launched five missions — 'mission oxygen', 'mission Covid infra', 'mission anna seva', 'mission employee care', 'mission vaccine suraksha' — to fight the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani said at the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of RIL.

"RIL swung into action on a war footing immediately... repurposed Jamnagar refinery to produce high-quality medical oxygen... RIL currently provides over 11 per cent medical-grade liquid oxygen, the highest by a single company at a single location... one out of every 10 covid patients in India has received RIL's oxygen support free of cost," she said.

Read: Reliance Industries to start Jio Institute this academic year, says Nita Ambani

The Reliance Foundation founder-chairperson added that RIL has set up over 2,000 beds for Covid patients, with uninterrupted oxygen supply free of cost and has also set up a Covid testing lab with a capacity of over 15,000 tests daily.

Reliance Foundation was set up in 2010 to provide impetus to various philanthropic initiatives of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries.