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Reliance Power reports Rs 494 crore loss in March quarter

Total income declined to Rs 1,946.33 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,065.64 crore in the year-ago period.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 06:08 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 06:08 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsNew DelhibusinessReliancelossReliance Power

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