Reliance Q2 profit hit by weak refining margins

Reliance Q2 profit hit by weak refining margins

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 21 2022, 20:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 20:13 ist

Reliance Industries Ltd , India's most valuable company, on Friday posted a flat profit as its mainstay oil-to-chemical business was impacted by a fall in refinery margins and export tax on refined fuels.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said consolidated profit was Rs 13,656 crore ($1.65 billion) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with Rs 13,680 crore a year earlier.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Reliance Industries Ltd
RIL
Mukesh Ambani
Business News

What's Brewing

Elephants crush man to death after villagers kill calf

Elephants crush man to death after villagers kill calf

Satyajit Ray’s 'Pather Panchali' named best Indian film

Satyajit Ray’s 'Pather Panchali' named best Indian film

10 things about Indian-origin UK PM contender Sunak

10 things about Indian-origin UK PM contender Sunak

A new cold war is heating up the Arctic

A new cold war is heating up the Arctic

Bengaluru startup makes toys based on Indian epics

Bengaluru startup makes toys based on Indian epics

Conmen ‘fool’ ATM, make away with Rs 3 lakh in B'luru

Conmen ‘fool’ ATM, make away with Rs 3 lakh in B'luru

 