Reliance Q2 profit hit by weak refining margins

Reliance Industries Ltd , India's most valuable company, on Friday posted a flat profit as its mainstay oil-to-chemical business was impacted by a fall in refinery margins and export tax on refined fuels.
The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said consolidated profit was Rs 13,656 crore ($1.65 billion) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with Rs 13,680 crore a year earlier.
