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Reliance Q4 net profit falls 12.5% on energy crisis

The total income rose to Rs 3.03 lakh crore in Q4 from Rs 2.69 lakh crore a year ago.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 15:05 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 15:05 IST
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