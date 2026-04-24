<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/reliance-industries">Reliance Industries Ltd</a> on Friday reported a 12.5 per cent fall in its March quarter net profit as the world's largest energy crisis hit its mainstay oil and chemicals business, undoing gains in consumer-facing telecom and retail units.</p>.<p>Its net profit of Rs 16,971 crore in January-March - the fourth and final quarter of 2025-26 fiscal year - compared with Rs 19,407 crore earnings in the same period a year back, according to the company's stock exchange filing.</p>.<p>The profit was also lower quarter-on-quarter against Rs 18,645 crore earnings in October-December 2025.</p>.Reliance shares down over 3.5% after Q3 earnings announcement.<p>The total income rose to Rs 3.03 lakh crore in Q4 from Rs 2.69 lakh crore a year ago.</p>.<p>For the full year, its net profit was Rs 80,775 crore, 16 per cent higher than Rs 69,648 crore in 2024-25.</p>