Reliance ready to launch homegrown 5G: Ambani

  Jul 16 2020
  updated: Jul 16 2020
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said Jio Platforms is ready to launch a 5G telecom solution which has been developed from scratch in India.

“Friends, I have great pride in announcing that Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch,” said Ambani in a virtual address at the annual general meeting of Reliance Industries Ltd. “This will enable us to launch a world-class 5G service in India… using 100% homegrown technologies and solutions. It will be ready for trials as soon as 5G spectrum is available and can be ready for field deployment next year.”

Once it is proven in India, Jio Platforms is hoping to be an exporter of 5G solutions to other telecom operators globally, thereby taking on Chinese company Huawei, which has been blacklisted by many countries.

Google on board

Google said it will invest Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.73% equity stake in Jio Platforms Limited, becoming the latest tech giant to come on board the Ambani-owned firm. The search engine giant will also team up with Jio to develop affordable smartphones, Ambani said.

