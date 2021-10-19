Reliance Retail to buy 52% stake in Ritu Kumar's co

Reliance Retail to buy 52% stake in Ritu Kumar's company

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 19 2021, 17:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 17:42 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), the retail arm of Reliance Industries, has acquired a 52 per cent stake in iconic Indian fashion designer Ritu Kumar's company Ritika Private Limited, the company said on Tuesday, in the latest bet on country's fast-expanding luxury designer and retail market.

Reliance Retail did not disclose financial details of the transaction, but said its majority stake buy included buying out the 35 per cent stake held by Everstone Capital in India's Ritika Pvt Ltd, the company that owns Ritu Kumar brands.

