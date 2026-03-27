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Reliance shares drop 4.6%; market valuation erodes by Rs 87,014 crore

The sharp decline in the stock wiped out Rs 87,013.8 crore from its market valuation, which stood at Rs 18,24,515.62 crore.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 14:14 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 14:14 IST
Business NewsReliance IndustriesNational Stock ExchangeReliance CapitalReliance

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