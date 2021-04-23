Reliance to roll out vaccination for employees, families from May 1

Reliance Industries announced on Friday that it will roll its our own vaccination programme called R-Surakshaa from May 1.
Reliance will roll out our own vaccination programme, R-Surakshaa, across locations for all our employees and eligible family members above the age of 18 years, effective May 1: Reliance Industries Limited pic.twitter.com/bh2U9Atb5R
— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021
All employees and eligible family members above the age of 18 years will be vaccinated under the programme, the company said.
More details awaited
