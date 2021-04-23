RIL to roll out vaccination for employees from May 1

Reliance to roll out vaccination for employees, families from May 1

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 23 2021, 08:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 08:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH photo

Reliance Industries announced on Friday that it will roll its our own vaccination programme called R-Surakshaa from May 1.

All employees and eligible family members above the age of 18 years will be vaccinated under the programme, the company said.

More details awaited

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Reliance Industries Ltd
Reliance
Coronavirus vaccine
Vaccination
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

A black Superman? it’s happened, and could again

A black Superman? it’s happened, and could again

Coal is set to roar back, and so are its climate risks

Coal is set to roar back, and so are its climate risks

DH Toon | SC raps Modi govt over Covid-19 management

DH Toon | SC raps Modi govt over Covid-19 management

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

 