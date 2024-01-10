Reliance to set up carbon fibre facility in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said his company Reliance will set up India's first and world-class carbon fibre facility at Hazira.

Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit here, Ambani said Reliance was, is, and will always remain a Gujarati company.

"Reliance has invested over $150 billion (Rs 12 lakh crore) in creating world-class assets and capacities across India in last just 10 years. Of this, more than one third has been invested in Gujarat alone," he said.

He said Reliance will contribute to making Gujarat a global leader in green growth. "We will help Gujarat's target to meet half of its energy needs through renewables by 2030."