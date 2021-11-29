Reliance weighs bid for UK telco BT Group: Report

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is mulling an offer to buy into British telecom company BT Group, according to a report in the Economic Times.

Reliance, which has been on an acquisition spree, could set foot in the UK markets with this deal.

The conglomerate may make an unsolicited offer to buy into the company or even stake a claim to corner a controlling share, ET said citing people in the know.

BP Group is the operator for UK's fixed line telecom services.

DH could not independently verify the report.

