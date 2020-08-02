Reset your finances to new realities

As Covid moves from just being a health crisis to a pandemic with significant social and economic repercussions, there is a shift towards embracing a new normal. We are becoming more empathetic in our social interactions. We pause and reflect more on our immediate realities. And we try to be more conscious when we spend money. While changes are challenging, those in the realm of personal finance are leaving many worried.

Pandemic fuelled financial stress

A slowdown in trade and economic activities due to Covid is no secret. Many are facing the possibility of pay-cut or job loss. The financial anxiety due to this uncertainty is making individuals more conscious about money management. But building or securing a nest egg, while dealing with cutbacks, seems like a tough task. Providing for now and compromising on the future feels like the best choice. However, as new realities alter our social norms, it also calls for a new approach towards money. A few simple changes in our money habits can help us tide over this crisis while building a base for the future.

Shift from greed to need

When faced with a lockdown, we realised that it is possible to survive without mall visits, shopping sprees, and fine dining. While it is good to have these experiences, they are not a necessity.

The difference between essential and discretionary spending has become abundantly clear. Going forward, if we only regard our needs as a priority, we can divert more resources

towards savings and investments. Maintaining a comfortable lifestyle, even amidst financial constraints, is possible by reigning in our greed and focusing on our needs.

From spenders to savers

This pandemic may not be the only crisis that we have to face. It is, therefore, wise to prepare for such contingencies by saving and investing now, if not done already. The pandemic has

shown us that saving, not spending, comes to our rescue in times of distress.

Even with all the amenities around, those facing a potential pay cut or job loss are anxious about the future.

Those with a contingency fund, however, are less anguished and more hopeful. The current crisis is a wakeup call to make saving and investing a priority rather than an afterthought.

Tough times do not last

Finances may continue to remain strained for a while. If you defer planning to when normalcy returns, you may further plunge into a financial abyss. Take charge of your situation and start

now.

A surge in investment volumes, post the nationwide lockdown, reflects that retail investors are willing to tap the opportunity offered by the current market. Despite market volatility, about

1.2 million new investors opened a demat account with the Central Depository Services (CDSL) in March-April 2020.

Especially first-time investors are accumulating quality stocks to build a strong financial base. Rather than making the prevailing uncertainty a handicap, use it as a weapon to secure your future.

Understand risk vs uncertainty

Investments in market instruments are subject to certain risks. These risks are known and have a certain probability of occurrence. Knowledge of associated risks helps us to invest more

confidently as per our appetite. But what we are currently facing is uncertainty. Measures to revive the economy post the lockdown are underway, but their impact on different sectors and businesses is still uncertain. Instead of guesswork, be doubly sure of your investment decisions in this scenario.

While there are sectors that will benefit from the economic stimulus, seek expert advice to identify the right stocks with an upside potential to tide over the uncertainties.