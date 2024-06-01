Restaurants across India see steep fall in business amid heatwave conditions: Report

Heatwave conditions in the country has started affecting the restaurant industry, a report by the Economic Times has revealed.

Some pubs, bars and restaurants have reportedly witnessed around 40 per cent dip in footfalls since the heatwave conditions began. High street establishments, as well as those that provide Al fresco dining, have been among those most severely affected, the publication reports. The sharp decrease in footfall is especially during lunch hours, when the weather is hottest during the day.

First Fiddle Restaurants' chief executive Priyank Sukhija told the publication that business during lunch hours is “almost next to nil”.