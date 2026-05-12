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Retail inflation rises marginally to 3.48% in April: Govt data

Last month, the Reserve Bank projected the CPI inflation for 2026-27 at 4.6%, with 4% in Q1.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 12:04 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 12:04 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRetail inflation

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