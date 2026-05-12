Retail inflation rises marginally to 3.48% in April: Govt data

<p>New Delhi: Retail <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/inflation">inflation</a> rose marginally to 3.48 per cent in April compared to 3.40 per cent in the preceding month, mainly due to an uptick in food prices.</p>.<p>Food inflation, as per the Consumer Price Index (CPI), was 4.2 per cent last month compared to 3.87 per cent in March.</p>.<p>The year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) with base year 2024 for April was 3.48 per cent, according to the National Statistics Organisation (NSO) data.</p>.Retail inflation rises to 3.21% in February from 2.74% .<p>The corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban were 3.74 per cent and 3.16 per cent, respectively.</p>.<p>Last month, the Reserve Bank projected the CPI inflation for 2026-27 at 4.6 per cent, with 4 per cent in Q1. </p><p>It also said that persistently elevated energy prices due to the West Asia conflict and possible El Niño conditions (which could have a negative impact on the southwest monsoon) pose upside risks to inflation.</p>