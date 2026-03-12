<p>India's retail inflation accelerated to 3.21 per cent in February, up from 2.74 per cent in January 2026, government data revealed on Thursday. </p><p>The numbers come amid heightened tensions in West Asia, with the US and Israel attacking Iran in late February. Tehran hit back at neigbhouring countries and has blocked the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 per cent of the world's oil is shipped. </p><p>Food inflation, which has the largest weight in the CPI basket, rose to 3.47 per cent in February, compared with 2.13 per cent in January, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. </p><p>Inflation in the fuel and light category stood at 0.14 per cent.</p>