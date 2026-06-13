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Retail inflation rises to 3.93% in May on higher food, fuel prices

The Consumer Price Index-based (CPI) retail inflation in May was the highest in 15 months. In April, it stood at 3.48%.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 00:44 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 00:44 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsInflation

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