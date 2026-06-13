Retail inflation rises to 3.93% in May on higher food, fuel prices

<p>New Delhi: India’s retail inflation rose to 3.93% in May, driven by a jump in food and fuel prices amid the West Asia crisis, as per official data on Friday.</p>.<p>The Consumer Price Index-based (CPI) retail inflation in May was the highest in 15 months. In April, it stood at 3.48%.</p>.<p>The inflationary pressure was primarily driven by higher fuel and food prices.</p>.Indian firms to invest $25.9 million in AI, expect 45% jump in 2 years: SAP findings .<p>Food inflation rose to 4.8% in May, from 4.2% in the previous month, driven by a jump in prices of vegetables, eggs, and dairy products. Tomato prices were 48.43% higher in May, when compared with the same month last year.</p>.<p>SBI Research said in a note that the higher inflation in May largely reflected the pass-through of higher fuel prices and supply-side disruptions.</p>.<p>The impact of increased petrol and diesel prices was clearly visible, with transport inflation rising by 176 bps to 1.8% in May, while a slight LPG shortage pushed restaurants and accommodation services inflation up by 154 bps to 5.7%, from 4.2% in April. Inflation in the personal care division also increased by almost 80 bps, driven by rise in gold and silver prices.</p>.<p>Core retail inflation (excluding food and fuel) also increased slightly to 3.84% in May.</p>.<p>The rise in headline inflation was more pronounced in rural India. Rural CPI inflation stood at 4.25% in May, compared with 3.53% in urban areas. Rural areas saw higher food inflation at 4.85%, compared with 4.66% in urban areas.</p>.<p>“Rising input costs for producers — reflected in the Wholesale Price Index inflation of 8.3% in April — are now increasingly feeding into consumer prices. The impact of the conflict, which has now entered its fourth month, is therefore starting to percolate household budgets,” said Dipti Deshpande, Principal Economist at Crisil.</p>.<p>From a regional perspective, the South continues to reflect the highest inflation.</p>.<p>Inflation in Telangana continues to be the highest among all states since January. It rose to 6.15% in May, which is likely due to higher taxes on fuel, rise in rural wages and reliance on imported fresh produce.</p>.<p>Major states where inflation was recorded higher than the all India average during the month under review include Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.</p>.<p>Analysts said the inflation is likely to cross the RBI’s medium-term target of 4% in June.</p>