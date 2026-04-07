<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india">Air India</a> on Tuesday said its CEO and MD Campbell Wilson has resigned, and that a committee has been formed to identify his successor.</p><p><br>In a message to staff, Wilson said it was the right time to hand over leadership as the airline prepares for its next phase of growth. Though he has stepped down, he will continue in the role to ensure a smooth transition.</p><p><br>“I am incredibly proud of what you have achieved, especially in the face of unprecedented headwinds in the form of aircraft delivery and supply chain challenges, two wars, crippling airspace closures and fuel prices and, most acutely, tragedy,” Wilson said.</p><p><br>He reiterated his decision, stating, “With a brief window until bulk deliveries from the nearly 600-strong aircraft order book commence in earnest from 2027, the time is right for me to hand over the reins for the next phase of Air India's rise.”</p>.Air India revises fuel surcharge amid energy crisis, ticket fares set to rise.<p>Wilson, who has led the airline since mid-2022, said the past four years have seen significant transformation following its acquisition by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tata-group">Tata Group</a> in January 2022.</p><p><br>He highlighted key developments, including the acquisition and merger of four airlines, a transition from public-sector to private-sector practices, and a comprehensive overhaul of leadership, workforce, culture and operations.</p><p><br>Wilson also said he has informed the board of his decision and will remain in charge until a smooth succession process is completed.</p> <p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em><br></p>