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Right time to hand over reins for the next phase of Air India's rise: Campbell Wilson

Campbell Wilson, who has decided to resign, has been at the helm for four years since mid-2022 and will remain with the airline to ensure a smooth succession.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 10:21 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 10:21 IST
Business NewsAir IndiaCEO

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