Rising trend of female involvement is observed in family businesses: report

“A rising trend of female involvement is observed, particularly in managerial roles. While 40 per cent of family businesses have women as owners, the majority (54.7 per cent) have female members actively managing the business. However, female representation at the CEO and senior leadership levels remains limited,” according to a press statement from the study.

SPJIMR’s Centre for Family Business & Entrepreneurship report draws on a profound analysis and extensive surveys involving 357 family businesses from 17 cities across India. It provides a detailed exploration of the core attributes of Indian family businesses, with particular emphasis on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The report reveals that family businesses in India predominantly consist of micro and small enterprises, significantly contributing to the nation’s business landscape. Notably, 83 per cent of manufacturing businesses were micro or small, compared to 73 per cent in the service sector. This highlights the prevalence of smaller-scale enterprises among the family businesses surveyed.

Prof. Varun Nagraj, Dean of SPJIMR, said: "The study underscores the critical role of family businesses in India’s economic landscape. It provides valuable insights into their contributions and challenges, reaffirming the resilience of these enterprises. At SPJIMR, we are committed to fostering the growth and vitality of family businesses, and this report is a testament to our dedication to this sector."

The report points out that generational involvement remains significant, with the first and second generations participating in 70 per cent of the businesses surveyed. Family ownership and control are paramount,with 51 per cent of enterprises reporting 100 per cent family shareholding, emphasising the closely held nature of family businesses in India.

“The report delves deep into the heart of Indian family businesses, exploring their intricacies, values, and ambitions. It showcases their commitment to maintaining control and fostering growth while facing various challenges. We believe this report will serve as a valuable resource for family business leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders invested in the success of this vital sector,” said Prof. Tulsi Jayakumar, Executive Director of the Centre for Family Business & Entrepreneurship at SPJIMR.

The report also underlines the complexity of succession in family businesses. While many intend to pass the baton to the next generation, uncertainties, including capability, interest, and conflicts, often delay the transition.