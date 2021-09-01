Robinhood says SEC reviewing share sale filing

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 01 2021, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 16:27 ist
Online brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc said on Wednesday the US Securities and Exchange Commission was reviewing a filing of share sale by a group of its shareholders.

Shares of the newly public company had taken a hit in early August after it said early investors may sell nearly 98 million shares, noting that the company will not receive any of the proceeds.

Robinhood said it submitted an amended resale filing on Wednesday, adding that no sales can be made off the filing until the SEC staff completes their review and declares it effective.

