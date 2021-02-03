Robinhood to allow buying fractional shares of GameStop, AMC

Online brokerage app Robinhood, which is at the center of a Reddit-fueled rally in a handful of stocks heavily shorted by hedge funds, said on Wednesday it would allow investors to buy fractional shares in GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.
The move allows buying parts of shares, often to encourage participation from smaller investors by reducing the size of the amount they have to bet.
Trading limit on GameStop shares was increased to 100 from 20 on Tuesday, while restrictions on Express Inc, Naked Brand Group Ltd and Nokia were also eased, according to an update on Robinhood's website.
Last week, Chief Executive Vlad Tenev said the app had temporarily curbed some transactions because a clearing house had asked for $3 billion in collateral.
The demand forced Robinhood to seek emergency funding from investors who poured in $2.4 billion on Monday, over and above the $1 billion the online brokerage raised last week.
Clearinghouses are intermediaries which ensure the completion of a stock trade even if one side of the deal goes bust.
Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Barricades look like ‘international border': Farmers
Myanmar coup d'état: Five key things to know
Farm stir: Diljit Dosanjh releases new track on Rihanna
I have been called a flop actor: Ranvir Shorey
Game over for GameStop's wild Wall Street ride?
Roads too noisy for birds to think, crickets to mate!
Psychologists say cricketers need more support
The hidden epidemic on travel’s front line
SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes