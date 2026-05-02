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Rohit Jain appointed as RBI Deputy Governor

Jain is replacing T Rabi Sankar, whose extended tenure ended on Saturday.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 10:55 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 10:55 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRBI

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