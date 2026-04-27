Rossell Techsys targets 2-year leap to match 14-year growth

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru-headquartered </a>diversified aerospace and defence parts manufacturer Rossell Techsys is charting an ambitious growth path — aiming to achieve in the next two years what it built over 14 years. Backed by its strength in wire harnesses for global defence and aerospace platforms, the company is now exploring opportunities in newer sectors, including MRO and commercial aviation.</p>.<p>“To place Rossell Techsys’ journey in perspective, over nearly 14 years from inception through FY2024-25, the company has generated cumulative revenues exceeding Rs 1,300 crore. Notably, Rossell Techsys is now poised to replicate this scale of revenue across just the previous and current financial years combined, highlighting the strength of its execution capabilities and the high degree of customer trust in its offerings.” CEO Senthil Bala told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>The company has Rs 720 crore in confirmed orders and Rs 2,500 crore in long-term agreements, providing strong visibility for growth.</p>.<p>Rossell Techsys traces its origins to Rossell Tea, established in 1994 in the Northeast, with its head office in Kolkata. In 2010, Managing Director Rishab Gupta led its diversification into aerospace, resulting in the creation of Rossell Techsys.</p>.<p>“We were initially a division of Rossell India. We had 25 employees in Whitefield, and carried out small processes for BEL, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hal">HAL</a>, and ISRO. That’s when Boeing came looking for supplier development in India and meeting their offset requirements. They evaluated our performance and selected us to work with a platform. That’s how our growth began. Gradually, Lockheed Martin, Honeywell, and other global defence and aerospace players came along,” said COO Zeena Philip.</p>.<p>In 2020, the company moved into a 250,000-sq ft facility near Kempegowda International Airport, housing its corporate office, R&D centre, and manufacturing operations, with around 1,200 employees. By 2024, it became an independent entity — Rossell Techsys Limited.</p>.From Bengaluru to orbit: Bellatrix charts space-map for VLEO success.<p><strong>Every Boeing defence platform</strong></p>.<p>Today, Rossell Techsys supports all of Boeing’s defence platforms and has built a core competency in electrical wiring and interconnect systems (EWIS).</p>.<p>“We are predominantly a wire harness manufacturer — a Tier-1 supplier to several global Fortune companies, with around 90% of our revenues coming from there. Based on the application and components, the processes are different; the customer can come — and we’ll design, manufacture, test, and also find local sources for components, and then ship,” Philip said.</p>.<p>Wire harnesses are organised assemblies of cables, wires, and connectors, critical for transmitting signals and power across aircraft, satellites, and electronic systems.</p>.<p>The company is now expanding into high-growth segments. “Last year, we looked to diversify and get into space and semiconductor. We have made close to 2,000 wire harnesses for a US-based space programme this fiscal. Owing to our quality, cost and service, we have been asked to triple that volume by the next fiscal,” Bala said.</p>.<p>“In addition to wire harnesses, we do panel assemblies and automatic test equipment. While their contribution is currently small, those are areas we see growth — moving into electronic assemblies, box assemblies, and avionics. That’s a natural progression from our competency perspective,” Philip added.</p>.<p>Rossell Techsys is also exploring entry into India’s Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) market, which is projected to grow from $1.7 billion in 2021 to $4 billion by 2031. “We are exploring foray into India’s Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) market, aligned with the sector’s growing demand and long-term platform support,” Bala said.</p>.<p>In parallel, the company is also eyeing opportunities in commercial aviation, where it currently operates as a Tier-2 supplier through Honeywell.</p>.<p>“Over the last decade, countries have progressively increased their defence spending in response to shifting security dynamics. This is reflected in continued investments in advanced technologies, system readiness, and lifecycle capabilities across the aerospace and defence sector,” Philip said, suggesting the astronomical growth expected in the aerospace and defence arena.</p><p>Today, Rossell Techsys serves 30 different customers globally, in the realms of aerospace, space tech, semiconductors, drones, industrial applications, and energy, and 80-90% of revenues are derived through exports, but it aims to expand its domestic footprint. “Going forward, the strategy is to expand our Indian presence. We have been very successful globally,” concluded Bala.</p>