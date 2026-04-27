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Rossell Techsys targets 2-year leap to match 14-year growth

The company has Rs 720 crore in confirmed orders and Rs 2,500 crore in long-term agreements, providing strong visibility for growth.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 01:14 IST
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Senthil Bala CEO of Rossell Techsys
Senthil Bala CEO of Rossell Techsys

Credit: Special arrangement

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Published 27 April 2026, 01:14 IST
Business NewsBengaluru

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