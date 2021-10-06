Rourkela Steel sees ‘best-ever’ H1 production

Rourkela Steel registers ‘best-ever’ H1 production in key areas

During the reporting period, the plant produced 2,101,278 tonnes of hot metal, 1,953,438 tonnes of crude steel, and 1,772,875 tonnes of saleable steel

PTI
PTI, Rourkela,
  • Oct 06 2021, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2021, 16:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Rourkela Steel Plant, a unit of SAIL, has said it registered the “best-ever” production performance for the April-September period in the three key segments of hot metal, crude steel, and saleable steel.

During the reporting period, the plant produced 2,101,278 tonnes of hot metal, 1,953,438 tonnes of crude steel, and 1,772,875 tonnes of saleable steel, it said in a release.

The figures “are not only the highest for any half year (H1) but also a significant improvement of 42.9 per cent, 38 per cent and 37.8 per cent, respectively, over H1 of last fiscal,” the company said.

Amarendu Prakash, DIC, Bokaro Steel Plant, and Rourkela Steel Plant, said, “Let’s keep on excelling in the field of production as well as in other vital areas like safety, quality, house-keeping, and cost of production.”

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Odisha
steel plant
India News
SAIL
Business News

What's Brewing

Dive into history: Gallipoli shipwrecks open to public

Dive into history: Gallipoli shipwrecks open to public

Wandering dog is Istanbul commuters' best friend

Wandering dog is Istanbul commuters' best friend

Google wants to use AI to time traffic lights better

Google wants to use AI to time traffic lights better

Is salt good for you after all? The evidence says no

Is salt good for you after all? The evidence says no

Prices soar at opium market in Taliban's Afghanistan

Prices soar at opium market in Taliban's Afghanistan

Why is everyone talking about Dalgona candy?

Why is everyone talking about Dalgona candy?

 