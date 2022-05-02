Royal Enfield sales rise 17% to 62,155 units in April

PTI
PTI,
  • May 02 2022, 12:53 ist
  • updated: May 02 2022, 12:53 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield, part of Eicher Motors, on Monday said its total wholesales increased by 17 per cent to 62,155 units in April.

The company had reported sales of 53,298 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales increased by 10 per cent to 53,852 units last month against 48,789 in April 2021.

Exports rose to 8,303 units last month from 4,509 units earlier. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

