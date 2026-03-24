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RPT-Iranian oil is offered to India at premium to Brent, sources say

India has not received a cargo from Tehran since May 2019 after it came under US pressure not to buy Iranian crude.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 07:34 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 07:34 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsOil

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