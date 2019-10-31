Rs 1500 crore worth GMV for OnePlus in Diwali sales

Electronics company OnePlus gained Rs 1,500 GMV worth of sales at the ongoing Diwali festival fervour across platforms. During the Diwali sale from September 28 to October 24, OnePlus has recorded good online and offline sales.

Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India said, “We are very grateful to our community and this further motivates us as a brand to ensure we continue bringing the best of our futuristic technology with a truly burdenless user experience”.

OnePlus also said that the recently launched OnePlus TV also witnessed commendable sales online and offline.

Powered by Android TV, the OnePlus TV has a 55-inch 4K QLED display combined with Dolby Vision and a 50W 8-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos. Starting at Rs 69,900, the OnePlus TV is currently available online at Amazon.in and across Reliance Digital stores in the offline segment.

There are also various offers like no-cost EMI, and other offers from Axis bank, Citibank and HDFC Bank.

There are also offers from Airtel, 3-month free Netflix membership, a 1-year free Amazon Prime Video membership, Airtel TV Premium membership, a Wynk membership as well as Airtel Secure. Customers will also get an additional Rs 3000 discount on exchange of any older devices for purchase of OnePlus smartphones on Amazon until mid-November.