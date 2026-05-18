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Rs 3 per litre fuel price hike cuts losses by 25%; daily loss drops to Rs 750 crore

Analysts said the decision to raise petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre will provide only limited relief to state-run fuel retailers.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 14:09 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 14:09 IST
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