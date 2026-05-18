Rs 3 per litre fuel price hike cuts losses by 25%; daily loss drops to Rs 750 crore

<p>New Delhi: A Rs 3-per-litre increase in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/petrol">petrol</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/diesel">diesel</a> prices has helped state-run oil marketing companies trim daily losses by nearly a quarter, reducing overall losses to around Rs 750 crore per day from Rs 1,000 crore, a senior oil ministry official said Monday.</p>.<p>However, elevated global crude prices and a weak rupee continue to keep pump rates below cost-recovery levels.</p>.<p>At a news briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said a bailout package, in the form of a government subsidy to make up for losses state-owned oil companies are incurring on selling petrol, diesel and cooking gas LPG below cost, is "still not on the table".</p>.<p>International oil prices rose sharply after the US-Israeli war against Iran triggered the largest-ever oil supply disruption. To keep the domestic market insulated, the state-owned oil companies continued to sell fuel at two-year-old rates till May 15, when prices of petrol and diesel were raised by Rs 3 per litre.</p>.<p>The increase followed daily losses, climbing to an unprecedented Rs 1,000 crore per day. The losses in a quarter rose to Rs 1 lakh crore - enough to wipe out earnings of an entire year.</p>.Rs 1,600-1,700 crore a day, Rs 1 lakh crore in 10 weeks: Cost of insulating India from global energy shock.<p>There "still is Rs 750 crore a day under-recovery", Sharma said.</p>.<p>Analysts said the decision to raise petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre will provide only limited relief to state-run fuel retailers, while adding modest inflationary pressure and doing little to offset mounting losses from elevated global crude prices.</p>.<p>The fuel price increase - the first in more than four years - comes after a sharp rally in oil prices, following the Iran conflict disrupting flows through the Strait of Hormuz, pushing up costs for oil marketing companies (OMCs) and increasing pressure on government finances.</p>.<p>According to Radhika Rao, Senior Economist & Executive Director, DBS Bank, higher pump prices were likely to moderate fuel demand and reduce the import burden, while estimating the increase could add 15-25 basis points to headline inflation, excluding second-round effects.</p>.<p>While Prashant Vasisht of Icra said the increase was insufficient to restore profitability for OMCs if crude prices remain elevated, Crisil's Sehul Bhatt described the increase as a "meaningful, if partial, step" toward reversing one of the longest under-recovery cycles in recent years.</p>.<p>"At their peak, oil marketing companies were absorbing losses of Rs 23-30 per litre on petrol and diesel, translating to a combined daily loss of Rs 1,300-1,400 crore," Bhatt said.</p>.<p>According to Crisil estimates, government excise duty relief and the latest price increase have narrowed under-recoveries to about Rs 10 per litre on petrol and Rs 13 on diesel, though cumulative losses since the start of the conflict are expected to exceed Rs 1 lakh crore by the end of May.</p>