Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Rs 590 crore, govt-linked accounts, money recovered in 24 hours: All about Haryana IDFC First Bank fraud case

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has informed the State Assembly that the government recovered nearly Rs 556 crore owed to it in the IDFC First Bank case
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 09:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 09:49 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsHaryanaBank fraudidfc bank

Follow us on :

Follow Us