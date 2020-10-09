RTGS facility to be available 24x7 from December: RBI

RTGS facility to be available 24x7 from December: RBI Governor

  • Oct 09 2020, 10:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 11:02 ist
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, on Friday, announced that the Real-time gross settlement (RTGS) system would be available 24x7 on all days starting from December 2020. 

"In order to facilitate swift and seamless payments in real-time for domestic businesses and institutions, it has been decided to make available RTGS (Real-time gross settlement) system round the clock on all days from December 2020," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Also Read | RBI leaves repo rate unchanged at 4%

"The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for September 2020 rose to 56.8, its highest mark since January 2012," he said.

