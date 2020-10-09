RTGS facility to be available 24x7 from December: RBI Governor

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, on Friday, announced that the Real-time gross settlement (RTGS) system would be available 24x7 on all days starting from December 2020.

"In order to facilitate swift and seamless payments in real-time for domestic businesses and institutions, it has been decided to make available RTGS (Real-time gross settlement) system round the clock on all days from December 2020," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

"The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for September 2020 rose to 56.8, its highest mark since January 2012," he said.