Rubber Board announces incentive of Rs 5 per kg on export

Rubber farmers in Kerala were lamenting over the disparity in domestic rubber price and international price. While the international price crossed Rs 228 per kilogram, the domestic price remained at Rs 180.

Speaking at an election meeting in Kerala on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala and the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front were ignoring the plights of rubber farmers.

Meanwhile, National Consortium of Rubber Producer Societies general secretary Babu Joseph said that the incentive announced was too meagre. Hence, it might not help in increasing domestic rubber prices, he said.