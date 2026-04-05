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Rubber industry bears the brunt of Iran war: AIRIA chief

Volatility in crude oil prices has increased the cost of synthetic rubber and related petrochemical inputs, leading to higher production expenses.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 10:48 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 10:48 IST
India NewsMumbaiIranCrude Oilbusiness

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