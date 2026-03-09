<p>Investing in equities can create significant wealth over time. However, equity markets can also go through phases of heightened volatility at different points in time. Investors seeking to reduce volatility in their passive equity investments can use the low vol factor. The Nifty 100 Low Vol 30 ETF tracks the Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 Index, which comprises large-cap stocks that have shown the least volatility in the large-cap universe.</p>.<p>Volatility is measured using standard deviation, which tells you how much a price usually moves up or down over a period of time. In this index, eligible stocks are then ranked based on their one-year volatility score, with the stock having the lowest volatility getting a rank of 1. The top-30 ranked stocks with least volatility form part of the index.</p>.<p>The index is rebalanced on a quarterly basis. Volatility scores are recalculated using closing prices of the last one year. At the time of review, if the existing constituent of the index is ranked within top-60 based on the low volatility score, the stock is retained in the index. Stocks based on the lowest volatility ranks get added to the index, depending on the number of exclusions from the index due to the above rule.</p>.Iran war threatens a prolonged hit to global energy markets.<p>The Nifty 100 Low Vol 30 is designed to reduce volatility during market corrections or consolidations. In sideways markets or periods of heightened uncertainty, low-volatility indices have historically shown better resilience as they aim to avoid stocks that are prone to sharp price swings.</p>.<p>For instance, During the sharp COVID-led market crash (February-March, 2020), the Nifty 50 fell 37.2 per cent in a single month and the Nifty 100 shed 36.9 per cent, while the Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 limited its decline to 29.4per cent.</p>.<p>Similarly, during the largely sideways markets triggered by the US taper tantrum in 2013 (January-August, 2013), the Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 index declined 7.7 per cent, compared with an 8per cent fall in the Nifty 50 and a 9.3per cent drop in the Nifty 100.</p>.<p>On the other hand, low-volatility strategies may lag during strong, momentum-driven rallies — especially those led by high-beta stocks. When markets reward growth at any price, stability can be temporarily out of favour.</p>.<p>An ETF trades on stock exchanges like any other listed security. This allows investors to buy and sell units intra-day, unlike index funds that transact only at end-of-day net asset values. However, ETF investors must also be mindful of liquidity, bid-ask spreads and how closely the ETF’s market price tracks the underlying net asset value or iNAV of ETF. The rules require the ETF provider to publish iNAVs during the market hours.</p>.<p>From a portfolio construction perspective, the Nifty 100 Low Vol 30 ETF can be seen as a complement to the core equity exposure. It can work well for investors who find pure equity indices too volatile. It can also act as a stabiliser alongside more aggressive equity allocations.</p>.<p>The low vol index typically has exposure to defensive and consumer-oriented sectors over cyclical sectors and volatile stocks. As of December 31, 2025, the Nifty 100 Low Vol 30 index had 21.6 per cent exposure to financial services, 16.3 per cent to healthcare and 15.3 per cent exposure to fast-moving consumer goods.</p>.<p>Over a one-year period, the index has a beta of 0.8, and 0.7 over a five-year stretch. Beta is a measure of volatility in relation to the market benchmark index — the Nifty 50 Index. A reading of under 1 indicates that the index may shed fewer points when Nifty 50 corrects. But it also means that the low vol index may gain less than Nifty 50 when the market benchmark rallies.</p>.<p>Thus, the Nifty 100 Low Vol 30 ETF is not designed to outperform the market in every phase. Its strength lies elsewhere. It offers a rules-based way to stay invested in equities, while attempting to manage one of the most under-appreciated risks in investing: The emotional cost of volatility. The strategy aims to moderate market-linked volatility, so that sharp swings do not panic investors into premature redemptions, while also encouraging the discipline needed to stay invested over the long term.</p>