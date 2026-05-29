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Rupee being increasingly used for imports and exports: RBI report

In its annual report released on Friday, the RBI said the ascendence of INR as an invoicing and settlement currency is likely to offer protection against exchange rate risk
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 10:59 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 10:59 IST
Business NewsRupeeRBIExportimport

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