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Rupee breaches 95 per USD level before settling at 94.70 against US dollar

At the end of Monday's trading session, the rupee was quoted at 94.70, higher by 15 paise from its previous close of 94.85 against the greenback.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 16:51 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 16:51 IST
India NewsRupeeSensexNiftybusinessUSD

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