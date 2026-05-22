Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Rupee depreciation likely to provide near-term cushion to IT firms’ margins

Since IT firms earn in foreign currencies and spend a large part in India, when the rupee weakens, the dollar revenue becomes valuable.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 01:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 May 2026, 01:05 IST
RupeebusinessIndian currency

Follow us on :

Follow Us