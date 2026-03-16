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Rupee falls 10 paise to close at all-time low of 92.40 against US dollar

Rupee, however, resisted a sharp fall backed by a significant recovery in domestic equity markets amid hopes of the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 10:59 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 10:59 IST
RupeeUS dollarbusinessStrait of Hormuz

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