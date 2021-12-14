Rupee falls 17 paise to 75.95 against US dollar

Rupee falls 17 paise against US dollar in early trade

  Dec 14 2021, 10:45 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

Rupee on Tuesday fell 17 paise to 75.95 against US dollar in the early trade. 

More to follow...

Rupee
US dollar
Business News
Markets

