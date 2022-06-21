Rupee falls 2 paise to 78.00 against US dollar

Rupee falls 2 paise to 78.00 against US dollar in early trade

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 21 2022, 09:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2022, 09:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The rupee tumbled 2 paise to 78.00 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rupee
India News
US dollar
Forex

What's Brewing

'It always wins': N Korea may declare Covid victory

'It always wins': N Korea may declare Covid victory

DH Toon | An asana for high 'electoral' anxiety

DH Toon | An asana for high 'electoral' anxiety

Rare Assam tea sold for Rs 1 lakh per kg

Rare Assam tea sold for Rs 1 lakh per kg

Explained: How bird strikes take planes down

Explained: How bird strikes take planes down

Refugees and the cities we need now

Refugees and the cities we need now

The role of mental health in skin treatments

The role of mental health in skin treatments

What we know about Abbas, PM Modi’s childhood friend

What we know about Abbas, PM Modi’s childhood friend

Japan court rules same-sex marriage ban constitutional

Japan court rules same-sex marriage ban constitutional

 