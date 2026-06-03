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Rupee falls 28 paise to 95.64 against US dollar in early trade

On Tuesday, the rupee depreciated 17 paise to close at 95.36 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 04:48 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 04:48 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollar

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