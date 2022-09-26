Rupee falls 38 paise to all-time low of 81.47 against US dollar

Rupee fell a whopping 38 paise to hit an all-time low of 81.47 against US dollar in early trade on Monday as worsening risk sentiment and a tumbling pound lifted the dollar index to its highest since 2002.

Rupee had reached a record low of 81.2250 on Friday, prompting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to sell dollars, according to traders. The RBI's intervention had aided the rupee to turn briefly higher on Friday.

(with agency inputs)

More to follow...