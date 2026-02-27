Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Rupee falls 8 paise to settle at 90.99 against US dollar

FII outflows and a fall in the domestic equity markets further pressured the local unit, according to forex traders.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 11:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 11:26 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRupeeUS dollar

Follow us on :

Follow Us