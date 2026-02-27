<p>Mumbai: The rupee declined 8 paise to settle at 90.99 (provisional) against the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/markets/rupee-falls-4-paise-to-9095-against-us-dollar-in-early-trade-3913618">US dollar </a>on Friday weighed down by a sharp rise in global crude oil prices amid geopolitical uncertainties.</p><p>FII outflows and a fall in the domestic equity markets further pressured the local unit, according to forex traders.</p><p>At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.91 and moved in a narrow range of 90.91-91.06 before settling at 90.99 (provisional), down 8 paise from its previous close.</p><p>The rupee settled on a flat note at 90.91 against the US dollar on Thursday.</p><p>"We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias on weak tone in the domestic equities and geopolitical risks between the US and Iran. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 90.70 to Rs 91.20," Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said.</p>.India's GDP growth estimated at 7.8% in Oct-Dec following data revamp.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05 per cent lower at 97.74.</p><p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 1.64 per cent to USD 71.91 per barrel in futures trade.</p><p>On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex tumbled 961.42 points to settle at 81,287.19, while the Nifty was down 317.90 points to 25,178.65.</p><p>On Thursday, foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 3,465.99 crore, according to exchange data.</p>