Rupee falls 8p to 77.82 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee fell 8 paise to record a low of 77.82 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
IIT-M deploys its septic tank cleaning robots in TN
Getting the pulse right for sustainable living
Bengalurean’s book makes it to Bollywood
Farmers taste sweet success with exotic fruits
NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs
Newborn girls to get bank account in northwest Delhi
Wimbledon announces record prize money of £40.3 mn