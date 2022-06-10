Rupee falls 8p to 77.82 against US dollar

Rupee falls 8p to 77.82 against US dollar in early trade

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 10 2022, 09:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2022, 09:34 ist

The rupee fell 8 paise to record a low of 77.82 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday.

More to follow...

Rupee
Forex
foreign exchange
Business News

