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Rupee falls to record low of 96.47 against US dollar in intraday trade

The rupee is Asia's worst-performing currency in 2026, having tumbled to a historic intraday low of 96.47 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 09:02 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 09:02 IST
RupeedollarbusinessStrait of Hormuz

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