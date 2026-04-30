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Rupee gains 4 paise to close at 94.84 against US dollar

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, corrected by 1.65 per cent to USD 116.08 per barrel in futures trade.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 12:58 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 12:58 IST
India NewsRupeeUS dollarbusiness

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