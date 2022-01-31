Rupee jumps 45p to close at 74.62 against US dollar

Rupee jumps 45 paise to close at 74.62 against US dollar

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Economic Survey 2021-22

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 31 2022, 17:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2022, 17:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The rupee surged 45 paise to close at 74.62 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday supported by positive domestic equities and improved risk appetite.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened strong at 74.97 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.60 and a low of 75.05. It finally settled at 74.62, a rise of 45 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 75.07 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Economic Survey 2021-22.

As per the pre-Budget Economic Survey, India's economy is expected to grow by 8-8.5 per cent in the fiscal beginning April 1 and is well placed to meet the future challenges on the back of widespread vaccine coverage, supply-side reforms and easing of regulations.

This is the second straight session of gain for the local unit, during which it has added 47 paise against the American currency.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 813.94 points or 1.42 per cent higher at 58,014.17, while the broader NSE Nifty jumped 237.90 points or 1.39 per cent to 17,339.85.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against the basket of six currencies, fell 0.27 per cent to 97.00.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.87 per cent higher at $90.81 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 5,045.34 crore, as per stock exchange data. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BSE
NSE
business
Business News
Nifty
Sensex
US dollar
Indian Rupee
Forex

What's Brewing

How India's disinvestment policy has evolved

How India's disinvestment policy has evolved

'Mahaan' teaser review: Vikram is back

'Mahaan' teaser review: Vikram is back

In food world, debate rages about recipe plagiarism

In food world, debate rages about recipe plagiarism

The cost of Taliban takeover for Pakistan

The cost of Taliban takeover for Pakistan

DH Radio: What is the significance of Economic Survey?

DH Radio: What is the significance of Economic Survey?

DH Toon | Nathuram Godse's prominence grows in India

DH Toon | Nathuram Godse's prominence grows in India

‘Stealth’ Omicron variant could slow case decline

‘Stealth’ Omicron variant could slow case decline

 